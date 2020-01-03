Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks steal Christmas tree, vape juice, donation box

Oceanside RCMP received 223 complaints during the week of Dec. 15-21

Some of the incidents included:

Dec. 15

• A potted Christmas tree was reported stolen in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Money was reported stolen in a residential break-and-enter in the 2500 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. A suspect has been identified.

Dec. 16

• The donation box at the Cathedral Groove Provincial Park was reported damaged and contents removed. Physical evidence was left behind by culprits.

• An email is circulating purporting to be from Shaw Cable asking for personal information. Verify emails before responding.

• B.C. vehicle plate PM045L was reported stolen in the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Parksville.

• Solar lights were reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Despard Avenue East, Parksville.

• An Ergo brand wheelchair was recovered by Oceanside RCMP in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 17

• A decorative planter and a hanging Christmas basket was reported stolen as well as a second Christmas basket was damaged beyond repair in the 600 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• Dumpsters were reported damaged and garbage strewed about in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Dec. 18

• A red Infinity mountain bike was found on the side of Island Highway West, French Creek, and dropped off at the RCMP detachment. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 2600 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. A suspect has been identified.

• Graffiti was reported on a building in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A steering wheel lock was reported stolen and papers missing from a vehicle in the 300 block of Martindale Road, Parksville.

Dec. 19

• A Guess watch and change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Mulberry Place, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Dec. 20

• Vape juice and a cellphone were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Oakdowne Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Two propane tanks were stolen from the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Video surveillance was provided.

• A vehicle was reported sprayed with black paint in the 1400 block of Beaver Creek Warf Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A fence, shed and gazebo were reported damaged in the 700 block of Beach Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Pleasure air soft gun was discovered by RCMP in the woods off of Valley Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 21

• An ornamental fence was reported damaged in the 300 block of Birch Avenue, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

