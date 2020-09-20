Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer licence plates, target mailboxes

Oceanside RCMP received 314 complaints the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

Some of the incidents include:

Aug. 30

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through and cash stolen in the 700 block of Mulholland Drive, Parksville.

Aug. 31

• A red Shindawa T242X trimmer was reported stolen from a public works vehicle in the 600 block of Beach Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A red-and-silver Quantum Infinity mountain bike was found in the area of Stanford Avenue East and McCarter Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Sept. 1

• A 2003 green Yamaha ATV, B.C. plate 5B9819, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Milo Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A grey plastic drone was found on Bradbury Avenue, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Sept. 2

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. A janitor’s closet door was damaged along with a coin-washing machine.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Herring Gull Way, Parkville. Three storage lockers were damaged.

Sept. 3

• A 2000 Trailmanor 2518 travel trailer with B.C. licence plate UWS71D, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• A Makita angle grinder and reciprocal saw blades were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Dawson Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Mailboxes were reported damaged in the area of Northdowne Road and Highway 19A, Qualicum Beach.

• Mailboxes were reported damaged in the area of Spider Lake Road and Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

• An advertising inflatable was reported damaged in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Sept. 4

• Mailboxes were reported damaged in the 5900 block of Island Highway, Qualicum Beach, on September 4th. No entry was gained.

• A black CCM Prime FS26 bicycle was found in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• B.C. plate KT541K was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• A blue-grey Albright Live mountain bike was reported stolen in the 5900 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• Both B.C. plates KA082H were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

Sept. 5

An attempted business break–and-enter was reported in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

