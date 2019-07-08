Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer concrete statue of Buddha

Oceanside RCMP received 319 complaints for the week of June 16-22

  • Jul. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 319 complaints for the week of June 16-22.

Some of the incidents included:

June 16

• A customer tried to pass off a counterfeit $50 bill to a business in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Staff identified the bill as fake and did not accept.

• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Banks Avenue West, Parksville. The thief stole coins, prescription glasses and a diabetic testing device.

June 17

• A two-foot-by-two-foot-by-three-inch Buddha statue made of concrete was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Chester Road, Qualicum Beach, on June 17th.

• A business employee in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, reported an estimated $100 worth of fuel was stolen from a vehicle. Theft was noticed as the fuel cap was found on the ground.

• A business in the 1400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, reported the theft of an estimated $50 worth of merchandise on June 17. A description of the male with accompanying video has been provided to RCMP.

• A Dell Latitude laptop, Model 6510001, Serial 32VHYN1, was reported stolen from a business in the 1200 block of Industrial Way, Parksville.

• Jewelry boxes with items inside were reported stolen during a residential break-and-enter in the 1400 block of Reef Road, Nanoose Bay.

June 18

• A stolen debit card obtained from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Daffodil Drive, Parksville, was reportedly used to buy food.

• A Leatherman and Coppertone sunglasses/reading glasses valued at $180 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Juan de Fuca Blvd, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Esslinger Road, Parksville, was reportedly rummaged through. Northing was reported taken or damaged.

• A business in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach, reported an estimated $1,000 damage was done to a machine due to the theft of copper wire.

• A lime green children’s Kinderbike was reported stolen from a resident in the 900 block of Maple Lane Drive, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Acacia Street South, Parksville, was reported rummaged through.

• An unlicensed vehicle was reported stolen from the intersection of Boorman Road and Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. RCMP recovered the vehicle in Port Alberni on June 19.

June 19

• A pair of Oakley sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Mulberry Place, Parksville.

• Local residents reported they were scammed out of $1,500 by a telephone caller purporting to be from BC Hydro. The fraudster had the residents deposit money into a bit coin machine making the transaction untraceable.

• A vehicle in the 1600 block of Admiral Tryon Blvd, Parksville was reported rummaged through, with a black shoulder tote containing an iPad and paperwork missing.

June 20

• RCMP responded to a residential alarm in the 400 block of Church Road, Parksville. The alarm wire to the speaker had been cut.

June 21

• A break-and-enter was reported of a wooden shed in the 200 block of Corfield Street, Parksville.

• A three-tiered plastic tote containing grooming scissors and nail clippers were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville.

• A Stihl HSA12 weed eater, serial number 994697051, was reported stolen from a residence in the 2300 block of Chain Way, Nanoose Bay.

• A wallet containing a driver’s licence and bank cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue East, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

