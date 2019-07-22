Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer cash, gas, solar panels, even Avon catalogues

Oceanside RCMP received 300 complaints in one-week period

  • Jul. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 300 complaints during the week of July 7-13.

Some of the incidents included:

July 7:

• RCMP responded to a complaint of a group of eight males pushing over street signs on Village Way near Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• A business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville was able to identify a shoplifter and notified RCMP. The suspect was processed and referred to the Restorative Justice Program.

• A medium-sized, grey, Rocky Mountain Fusion men’s bike with a female black seat and pink writing was stolen from a motor home in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

July 8

• Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the 700 block of Claymore Road West, Qualicum Beach. Reported stolen were two pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses, a garage opener and a pair of Bushnell binoculars.

• Three unlocked vehicles in the 2200 block of Bonnington Drive, Nanoose Bay, were reported to have been rummaged through. Building keys and sunglasses were reported missing.

July 9

• An unknown male entered a vehicle in the 700 block of Camas Way, Parksvill and reportedly removed loose change and a wallet.

• A locked vehicle but with a window rolled down had a wallet containing cash and a credit card reported stolen in the 900 block of Wally’s Way, Parksville.

• A vehicle in the 700 block of Kasba Crescent, Parksville, was reported to have sustained damage to a door lock.

• RCMP received a report that someone attempted to steal gas from a vehicle in the 200 block of Evergreen Street, Parksville.

July 10

• A red dolly, six heavy duty tie-down straps and “Central Machinery” plate compactor, all valued at $1,300 were stolen the previous day from a property in the 1700 block of Ashling Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Two cosmetics bags full of makeup and a workplace ID were reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Parksville.

• Some Avon catalogues and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 900 block of Fern Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Material reported to be valued at $1,500 which included a Makita saw, radio and two rechargeable batteries were stolen from a site in the 3700 block of Tralee Road, Qualicum Beach.

• $1,000 in rolled coins was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• Two dozen golf balls (valued at $30 per dozen), a Ray-Ban sunglass case, and a couple of ball caps, one signed ‘Deadliest Catch’, were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Fern Road East, Qualicum Beach.

• A business in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, reported the theft of a trailer plate, BC 36864D.

• A resident in the 3100 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay, reported the theft of an estimated $100 of fuel from a vehicle.

July 11

• Three solar panels and mounting brackets were reported from a property in the 1300 block of Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay.

July 12

• A four-stroke Mercury outboard motor, serial number 0H011031, was stolen from a shed in the 700 block of Sanderson Road, Parksville.

• A hot pink windbreaker, keys, Maui Jim Sunglasses and bear spray in a pink can, were reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 1500 block of Juan de Fuca Blvd, Parksville,

• Some wood display units were reported stolen from the back of a business in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A B.C. front licence plate, JT 3179, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1009 Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

•RCMP located a pink Puma ladies backpack along Columbia Drive, Parksville. Owner can identify contents to claim at the Oceanside RCMP detachment.

• A window was broken with a black and blue Coach purse with a silver chain reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Claymore Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Change and a remote garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Viking Way, Parksville. The garage door was found opened.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

