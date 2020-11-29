Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer business sign, bank statements, even firewood

Oceanside RCMP received 303 complaints the week of November 1-7. Some of those incidents included:

Nov. 1

• A Honda weed trimmer and batteries were reported stolen from a vehicle that also had a window broken in the 800 block of Fishermans Circle, Parksville.

• A business sign was reported stolen in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Video surveillance was provided to the police.

Nov. 2

• A pink Tech Team Silky 14-speed bike was found in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Nov. 3

• A vehicle code reader was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville.

• A backup camera, battery charger and an 18-volt impact driver were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Fishermans Circle, Parksville.

• A vehicle rain deflector was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Aberdeen Drive, Parksville.

Nov. 4

• Two windows were reported damaged in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksvilleh.

• A parcel scanner was reported stolen and a vehicle damaged in the 3700 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach. Video surveillance was given to police.

• A green Norco Storm 6.3 21 speed bicycle was found in the 1300 block of Errington Road, Errington. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A black Bagalucci shoulder purse and contents were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3200 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

Nov. 5

• Insurance papers and bank statements were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• Firewood was reported stolen from a property in the 500 block of Quantna Road, Qualicum Beach.

Nov. 6

• A pair of hiking boots were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of McKinnon Street, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

Nov. 7

• Two excavator batteries were reported stolen in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate LC225F was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Arrowsmith Way, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

