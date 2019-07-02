Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pass out counterfeit bills, steal torches, damage provincial park

Oceanside RCMP received 280 complaints the week of June 9 to June 15.

Some of the complaints included:

June 9

• A resident reported a group of youths were knocking on doors and running away in the 1100 block of Ormonde Road, Qualicum Beach. Responding RCMP were able to detain and identify two of the subjects.

• A green utility trailer with plywood sides, B.C. plate UPN85T, was reported stolen from a property in the 1100 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• A resident in the 1500 block of Broadlands Road, Errington, reported a trailer plate, BC WGA75F, was stolen.

June 10

• An unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Reef Rd, Nanoose Bay, was reported rummaged through. Nothing was reported stolen.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Woodside Drive, Qualicum Beach, was reported vandalized. There was damage to the driver’s side door.

• A business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville, reported that two counterfeit Canadian $100 bills had been received via a counter transaction. Police have recovered video surveillance showing the male perpetrator.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay, was reported rifled through. Nothing was reported stolen.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 3300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach, had cash and an estimated $60 seat warmer stolen.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach Crime Report: Thieves steal firearms, downriggers and even bees

June 11

• An unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Crescent, Parksville, was reported rummaged through. Nothing of value was reported missing.

• An estimated value of $4,000 of merchandise was reported stolen from a business in the 900 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. RCMP recovered metal window bars and a portable air conditioner with cash, cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets still missing.

• A resident in the 400 block of Quatsino Road, Qualicum Beach, reported fuel was siphoned from a vehicle.

• A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $200 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Reef Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Loose change and an address book were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• A resident in Bowser called to advise of a scammer pretending to be from BC Hydro threatening to disconnect power. The citizen gave their credit card number but the scammer said it did not go through and they would have to provide iTunes cards exposing the ruse.

June 12

• An unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Parksville, was reported rummaged through. Nothing was reported stolen but a baseball cap was left behind.

• A business employee in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville, reported an attempted breakin-. There was damage to a rear door.

June 13

• An unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Viking Way, Parksville, was reported rummaged through. Nothing was damaged or reported taken.

• RCMP were called by the Town of Qualicum Beach to a wooded area on Rupert Road and Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach, due to the discovery of needles and a used fire pit.

• Mischief was reported to have occurred at the Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. There was extensive damage to a yellow entrance gate and a section of fencing was ripped down as well damage to signs.

• A resident in the 600 block of Turner Road, Parksville, reported a portable propane torch, one hand-held mini torch and a tomahawk axe (United Cutlery M48 Hawk) was stolen from a storage structure.

• Two hanging flower baskets were reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Esslinger Road, Parksville.

June 14

• A Sachs-Dolmar PS5100S chainsaw, a five-gallon fuel tank, an iPod, iPod Doc, Bose Wave music system, and a multi-CD player were reported stolen from a garage in the 2800 block of Ashcroft Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Sirius satellite radio and change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of Ashcroft Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A driver reported a rear B.C. plate, PK678, was stolen from a vehicle in Parksville.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, call 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter