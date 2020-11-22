Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks hit businesses, vehicles

Oceanside RCMP received 288 complaints the week of Oct. 25-31.

Some of the incidents included:

Oct. 26

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Johnstone Road, Parksville.

• Two rings were found in the public washroom at Little Qualicum Falls on Aug. 12 and reported to police on Oct. 26. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• An iPhone 8 was reported stolen from a customer at a business in the 100 block of Middleton Avenue, Parksville. Video of the male suspect was provided to the RCMP.

Oct. 27

• A vehicle window was reported smashed and vehicle was rummaged through in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A window was damaged to a business in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A bin of used cellphones were reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A black Marin Bobcat Trail 4 and a black Marin with bright blue pedals were reported stolen in the 700 block of Bradbury Avenue, Parksville.

Oct. 28

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Damage to the building and small amount of cash reported stolen.

• A facility pass card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

Oct 29

• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Thetis Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• Cash, candy and a Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Valdez Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 30

• Four batteries and fuel were reported syphoned from vehicles in the 3000 block of Skyview Road, Lantzville.

Oct. 31

• A glass door was reported smashed in the 1300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A reported abandoned vehicle with expired insurance was impounded in the 5800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

