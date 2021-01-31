Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks continue to target unlocked vehicles

Cash, credit cards, a hunting knife and more stolen

Oceanside RCMP received 212 complaints the week of Jan. 3-9.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 3

• Cash and credit cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Marsh Place, Parksville.

• Cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Eagle Park Terrace, Parksville.

Jan. 4

• A hunting knife and cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Ponderosa Drive, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• A Champion 6500 Watt generator was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• A resident report resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Alberni Highway, Whiskey Creek. Two suspects were arrested.

• A white hoverboard was found in the area of Renz Road and Hirst Avenue, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A commercial building was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

Jan. 5

• Fuel was reported stolen from contracting equipment in the area of Chattlell Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A damaged fence, a car battery and two excavator batteries were reported stolen during a business break-and-enter in the 3800 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

Jan. 6

• A wallet including contents were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Aberdeen Drive, Parksville.

• A Makita compressor, a Makita table saw and other tools valued at $6,000 were reported stolen from a storage trailer in the 800 block of Claymore Road, Qualicum Beach.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 800 block of Field Crescent, Parksville.

• A Christmas display was reported vandalized in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• Fibre cables were reported cut and the box containing the cables damaged in Qualicum Beach.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville.

Jan. 7

• Christmas lights were reported vandalized in the community park located in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1000 block of Forgotten Drive, Parksville, on January 7th.

• Two potted Cyprus trees were reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Yellowbrick Road, Parksville.

• Christmas lights were reported stolen from an office building in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

Jan. 8

• A red CCM mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.

• Shipping pallets were reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Second Avenue East, Qualicum Beach.

Jan. 9

• Two bags of refundable recyclables were reports stolen in the 400 block of Temple Street, Parksville.

• A 20-pound propane cylinder was reported stolen from a business compound in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

