Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Bank discovers counterfeit Canadian currency

Oceanside RCMP received 249 complaints the week of Oct. 4-10.

Some of the incidents included:

Oct. 4

• A red Navigator Free Spirit mountain bike was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Change and sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

Oct. 5

• A vehicle was reported vandalized the 900 block of Spider Lake Road, Qualicum.

• A public mailbox was vandalized and mail reported stolen in the 2300 block of Evanshire Crescent, Nanoose Bay.

• Batteries valued at $6,000 were reported stolen in the area of Ferndowne Road and Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 6

• Two batteries and a FTS Data Logger valued at $8,000 was reported stolen in the 700 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A window of a business was reported broken in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

Oct. 7

• A Norco Bush Pilot mountain bike was reported stolen in the 800 block of Glendale Crescent, Qualicum Beach. The responding RCMP officer discovered the bike a short time later and returned it to the owner.

• A black and maroon Hummer brand child’s bike and a black Burner brand child’s bike were found in the area of Alberni Highway and Smithers Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A counterfeit Canadian $20 bill was discovered by a bank in Parksville.

• A red youth Supercycle mountain bike was found in the area of Sunray Road and Wright Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A vehicle was reported to have had its back window smashed in the 500 block of Seaward Way, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 8

• A battery was reported stolen from a truck in the 1200 block of Taylor Road, Parksville.

• A wallet and contents were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Sanderson Road, Parksville.

• A Ping brand golf bag and contents were reported stolen in the 3600 block of Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• The contents from a wallet and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Moilliet Street, Parksville.

Oct. 9

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue East, Qualicum Beach.

• A purple child’s Schwinn Jamboree bike was found in the area of Island Highway West and Lombardy Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A business sign was vandalized in the 1500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of College Road, Qualicum Beach. Jewelry was reported missing.

Oct. 10

• A residential break-and-enter attempt was reported in the 1900 block of Stewart Road, Nanoose Bay. Intruder did not appear to enter as an audible alarm was activated and neighbours called police.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

