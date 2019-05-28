Parksville Qualicum Beach celebrates Tourism Week

Economic impact of visitors who stayed in PQB in 2018 estimated at $236 million

File photoIn 2018, the economic impact of visitors who stayed in Parksville Qualicum Beach motels, hotels, and resorts was estimated to be $236 million

Parksville Qualicum Beach joined communities, cities, and regions around British Columbia to recognize National Tourism Week from May 26 to June 2.

In 2018, the economic impact of visitors who stayed in Parksville Qualicum Beach motels, hotels, and resorts was estimated to be $236 million. This estimate does not include day trip visitors or guests who stayed in B&Bs, short-term rentals, campgrounds, or home stays (friends and relatives).

“Our communities enjoyed another banner year in 2018. Not only does tourism bring well over $236 million to our region’s economy, it is also supports social, cultural, and recreational benefits for all residents,” said Patrick Jiggins of Arrowsmith Golf & Country Club.

B.C.’s tourism industry experienced record setting numbers last year, and the trend is continuing as businesses and destinations across BC have already enjoyed a busy first quarter and are anticipating more record results this summer.

“British Columbia has an amazing variety of experiences and natural beauty for visitors to enjoy. It’s no wonder more than six million international visitors chose B.C. for their vacations last year,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Our thriving tourism industry is giving back to communities large and small, helping build local economies and providing good paying jobs for people in the places they call home.”

Tourism – By the Numbers

In 2017, there were approximately 21.6 million overnight visitors in British Columbia who spent $12.3 billion.

Over half of the visitors (53.0%) were B.C. residents. Visitors from other parts of Canada accounted for 21.1% of all visits and international visitors accounted for the remaining 25.9% of visitor volume.

While B.C. residents made up the largest share of visitor volume, international visitors made up 44.9% of visitor expenditures. B.C. residents accounted for 28.9% of visitor expenditures and other Canadian residents accounted for the remaining 26.2%.

In 2017, British Columbia’s tourism industry employed 137,800 people, a 3.6% increase from 2016.

This means that tourism provides a job for roughly one out of every 16 people employed in the province. The tourism industry generated $5.4 billion in export revenue in 2017, growing 7.1% from 2016.

GDP for the provincial economy as a whole grew 4.0% over 2016. The tourism industry contributed $9.0 billion of value added or GDP (in 2012 constant dollars) to the BC economy. This represents 6.7% growth over 2016 and 32.5% growth since 2007.

British Columbia’s tourism industry generated revenue of $18.4 billion in 2017, an increase of 8.4% over 2016, and a 41.3% increase from 2007.

In 2017, tourism contributed more to GDP than any other primary resource industry. (Mining: $4.9B, oil & gas: $3.7B, forestry & logging: $1.8B, and agriculture & fishing: $1.5B.)

More provincial statistics on tourism industry performance can be found at: https://www.destinationbc.ca/research-insights/type/industry-performance

