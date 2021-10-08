Parksville Qualicum Beach area to receive up to 8 supportive recovery beds for region

People living with substance-use challenges in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area will soon see up to eight supportive recovery beds.

Island Health issued three requests for proposals (RFPs) seeking service providers to deliver new programs for people living with substance-use challenges. Funding for the new services is part of a $500-million government of B.C. initiative.

“When people come forward for help with substance use, we want health care for them without delay,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and MLA for Nanaimo. “These new services will help transform addictions treatment and recovery care on central Vancouver Island where it is urgently needed.”

READ MORE: MALCOLMSON: Transforming mental health and substance use care in B.C.

In three separate RFPs, Island Health is seeking service providers to deliver at least six sobering and assessment beds in Tofino and Ucluelet, up to eight supportive recovery beds in Parksville Qualicum Beach, and eight sobering and assessment beds in Nanaimo. Four of the Nanaimo beds will be new to the community. These services will increase the access points for support and treatment for people living with substance use.

“These new programs will improve access for people living with substance use and enhance the range of services and treatments to support their personal path to wellness,” said Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health. “We’re grateful to the communities, individuals and organizations who have informed and supported us throughout this process. Your input has been invaluable.”

The RFPs were developed by Island Health through consultation with key community stakeholders in the summer of 2021. Stakeholders provided input on items such as access, needs, service models, clinical pathways, cultural safety and community connections. The RFPs will close on Nov. 2, 2021, with services anticipated to be in place by March 31, 2022.

“I’m grateful to everyone who participated in the engagement process, to make sure services meet the needs of their communities and municipalities,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “These new services will help people get mental health and substance use support close to home.”

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News