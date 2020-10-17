Parksville Qualicum Beach area has new regional training building for firefighters

The regional fire training building project is now in use by fire departments in District 69. (Submitted photo)

The fire departments for Qualicum Beach, Dashwood and Coombs-Hillers have now completed the joint regional training building project.

The 1,200-square-foot modular training facility, now being used, is designed with rooms, doors, windows and a stairwell to simulate a one- and two-storey house. The building will be used for both skill and scenario-based training. It also provides the ability to advance program development and train instructors.

The training building will also be available to other fire or emergency services partners in the region which will enhance regional training and build on long existing, positive, inter-departmental relationships.

“This training building will benefit us and our regional partners by providing enhanced access to excellent training opportunities, which in turn helps to ensure the best possible delivery of service to the citizens of, and visitors to, our region,” said Marc Norris, fire chief for Qualicum Beach and Parksville fire departments. “This collaboration is indicative of the ability and commitment of our local fire rescue departments to work together collectively.”

Nick Acciavatti, fire chief for the Dashwood Fire Department, said the collaboration on the project reflects the great partnerships and agreements currently in place throughout the District 69 region.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our local firefighters and our communities,” he said. “We are truly lucky to have a collaborative effort between our fire departments to achieve this goal. The new training facility will be a huge benefit for our firefighters and ultimately our communities. We look forward to utilizing the new training building for years and years to come.”

Aaron Poirier, fire chief for the Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department, also commented the training building is another example of communities coming together to complement the fire service delivery model from a collaborative approach.

“This building enables firefighters to train on a multitude of scenarios on a more frequent basis thus helping to ensure a consistent service delivery model to all communities,” said Poirer.

Primary funding for this project was made possible through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which awarded $75,000 to the project.

