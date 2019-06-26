Parksville offers security camera rebate program

For a limited time, the City of Parksville is offering residents and businesses a rebate program for security cameras installed on their property.

Parksville council has approved the rebate program with $2,500 allocated in 2019 and another $5,000 available in 2020.

The rebate is up to a maximum of $100 per application for cameras purchased and installed after July 2, 2019, and before available funds for the current year are used. Only one security camera system per property owner is eligible. Security cameras must be installed on the exterior of the building of a residential building and businesses may choose either the inside of the business or on the exterior of the building.

RELATED: Virtual map pinpoints property crime in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Public safety is a priority for Parksville council and it is believed the addition of security cameras to businesses and residences will support law enforcement, deter criminal activity and contribute to the overall safety and security in the community.

The details of this new program are outlined in the application form. The form outlines the recommended minimum technical and video quality specifications. The cameras must be outdoor, weather-proof cameras and it is recommended video footage be retained for a minimum of 48 hours.

Questions about this new security camera rebate program should be directed to the administration department at 250 954-3060.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter