Parksville No. 2 on list of B.C.’s most resilient cities

The City of Parksville has been lauded for its resilience.

BC Business magazine’s updated list of the province’s most resilient cities in 2021 saw Parksville come in at No. 2. Topping the list was the City of Langford, with Sidney third followed by Langley and Sooke at No. 5.

BC Business applied 12 indicators that touched on demographic, workforce composition, real estate and employment trends.

Parksville’s latest ranking is an improvement from the 2020 ranking of No. 15. Six Island cities cracked the top 10, making it the most ‘resilient’ region of the province.

Mayor Ed Mayne said the recognition provides city council with some validation of their work.

“It says a lot on what this council has been trying to accomplish in the last two years and we seemed to be moving in the right direction,” said Mayne, who cited a myriad of city projects that include affordable housing developments, a proposed multiplex and swimming pool and an outdoor theatre.

READ MORE: Parksville city council announces aquatic and recreation centre project

READ MORE: Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

“We’ve done exceptionally well with COVID-19, a lot better than the vast majority in British Columbia. It’s a great honour.”

The BC Business report speaks to the shift to small-town living, a trend for several years. As people move out of bigger centres, particularly retirees, the demand for housing in smaller communities is escalating.

Parksville leads the way in residential sales through the first three quarters of 2020 followed by Whistler, Courtenay, Sechelt, Langford, Vernon, Sidney, West Kelowna, Penticton and Kelowna. Parksville also is considered one of the busiest cities when it comes to housing starts or on the number of new homes being constructed.

“As we welcome new families with young children and retirees to our community, we look forward to being able to provide the necessary services and amenities such as daycare spaces and programming for youth and families as well as look forward to the possibility of the proposed Parksville aquatic and recreation centre,” said Mayne.”Our residents and businesses are to be commended for how well they have adapted to the pandemic restrictions, doing what must be done under the circumstances. We continue to see more housing inventory become available in the city which is a positive trend as people move into the region.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News