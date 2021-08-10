Parksville Museum joins forces with model railroaders to stage Railway Day

Event takes place Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Parksville Museum, located at 1245 Island Highway, and the Oceanside Model Railroaders will hold a Railway Day on Aug. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PQB News file photo)

Know anyone that likes trains, live music and hot dogs?

The Parksville Museum and the Oceanside Model Railroaders invite everyone to celebrate Railway Day at the museum itself, located at 1245 Island Highway, on Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Oceanside Model Railroaders will set up model trains and tracks, both big and small, around the museum grounds for visitors to enjoy.

Additionally, there will be live music in the courtyard courtesy of the Topaz Band, as well as hot dogs, beverages, and chips for purchase from Ala Cart Hotdogs.

With something for everyone, visitors are encouraged to bring their family and friends to the museum to enjoy a day of fun.

Admission to the event is by donation.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

