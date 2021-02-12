Parksville Museum fundraiser for digital carillon surpasses goal by $2K

The Parksville Museum, located at 1245 Island Highway in Parksville, has ordered a digital carillon to install in the Knox Heritage Church steeple after meeting and surpassing their fundraising goal of $15K. (PQB News file photo)

The Parksville Museum will let the bells ring this spring.

The museum’s fundraiser to purchase and install a digital carillon was successfully met in December, and surpassed the goal amount by $2,000.

The Parksville and District Historical Society (PDHS) aimed to raise $15,000 by June 21, 2021. They have now raised $17,000 in approximately three months, surpassing their initial goal.

In a letter addressed to members of the PDHS, Ron Woodward, board director, expressed his gratitude.

“We did it… actually you did it! Thank you… Thank you for your ongoing support for the museum… Thank you for helping to ring the bells,” he wrote.

A plaque will be installed in the Knox Heritage Church in recognition and appreciation to every person and organization that provided a financial gift towards the carillon.

READ MORE: Parksville Museum raising money for digital carillon to commemorate city’s birthday

Woodward’s letter stated that The Verdin Company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, was chosen out of several companies across North America that expressed interest.

“We expect delivery and installation to be completed well in advance of Parksville’s 75th birthday celebration on June 19, 2021,” wrote Woodward.

Once the carillon has been delivered, it will be installed in the steeple of the Knox Heritage Church, and will ring for special occasions, such as community events or weddings. The first “official” ringing is planned for Parksville’s 75th (plus one) anniversary, but Mary Ellen Campbell, president, said they will have to wait and see what celebrations they can do in June, in accordance with public health orders.

Campbell also confirmed that most of the donations came from individual donations accumulated rather than single large donations by businesses.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News