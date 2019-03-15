Parksville mayor to present city’s vision from rountable results

In January, Parksville mayor Ed Mayne hosted a mayor’s roundtable event with a diverse group of citizens brought together to discuss the vision for the city’s future.

The mayor’s presentation and recommendations for next steps resulting from the roundtable are included on the agenda for the March 18 council meeting. The summary of the roundtable is also included with the mayor’s report.

The key priorities identified during the roundtable were affordable housing and homelessness, public safety (crime, drugs), health care/doctor shortage, economic development and downtown revitalization and recreation.

Approximately 65 participants, members of council and senior city staff attended the professionally facilitated event.

“I look forward to working with council, the community and staff to enhance well-being for our residents and maintain Parksville’s great reputation as an amazing place to live, work and play,” said Mayne in a news release.

The report provides a summary of the roundtable and recommends a follow-up meeting with the roundtable participants, an online process to receive public input on the priorities identified by council and Committee of the Whole meetings on each of the identified priority topics. Committee of the Whole meetings will facilitate presentations from relevant community exports to assist with council’s consideration, decision making and development of strategic planning actions.

— NEWS staff, submitted