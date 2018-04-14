Parksville mayor marks volunteer week

Mayor Marc Lefebvre has proclaimed April 15 to April 21 as Volunteer Week in the City of Parksville. The theme for National Volunteer Week in 2018 is Celebrate the Value of Volunteering — building confidence, competence, connections and community.

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity for the city to recognize the contributions of volunteers in the community, the city noted in a written release.

“We thank our volunteers and community organizations for their outstanding contribution to our city and also acknowledge volunteers are an important partner with government in providing services to citizens,” the release stated.

Volunteering is often seen as a selfless act; a person gives their time, skills, experience and passion to help others, without expecting anything in return. And while volunteering is a form of service, many volunteers will say that “you get more than you give.” From opportunities to develop new skills, to finding deep and meaningful personal connections, the magic of volunteering is that it creates social and economic value for all — for individuals, families, organizations, neighbourhoods, communities and ultimately, for Canada itself. This immense richness is something to be celebrated.

“Volunteers contribute significantly to the well-being of our community and without this dedication, it would be difficult to sustain many of the services we enjoy,” said Lefebvre. “National Volunteer Week heightens public awareness of the vital contribution volunteers make to Parksville and the impact volunteers have on the quality of life in our community.”

During the coming week, communities all across Canada celebrate a National Volunteer Week that is intended to thank and honour those people who make a tremendous contribution by volunteering in our community. Volunteers donate their time and good, old-fashioned elbow grease to programs that rely on inspiration, and who donate their time to help others by supporting the causes in which they believe. Volunteers are those in our community who see a need and willingly work to overcome that need or hear of an opportunity to share their skills.

Find out more at volunteer.ca #NVW2018.

— NEWS staff and City of Parksville release