Parksville mayor announces he won’t run again

Parksville Mayor Marc Lefebvre, right, stands with Coun. Kirk Oates, after announcing he will not seek re-election as mayor, but will support Oates’s bid for mayor. — Adam Kveton Photo

Parksville Mayor Marc Lefebvre announced today that he will not seek a second term as mayor at the upcoming Oct. 20 election.

At a news conference Lefebvre called, he spoke on the qualities of the City of Parksville and the various accomplishments he’s proud of supporting and/or achieving.

However, he said, after 16 years in elected office (12 as a councillor and four as mayor), he will not look to return to the council chamber, exchanging it for more time with his family.

He also threw his support for mayor behind Coun. Kirk Oates.

“This is my 16th year, and I’m very proud of that,” said Lefebvre during the conference. He noted that, during his time both as a councillor and as a mayor, he’s looked to put emphasis on infrastructure renewal, sound fiscal planning, establishing and maintaining a strong working relationship between the city and local organizations (from SOS to Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism, the school district and beyond), creating and/or safeguarding greenspace and working on reconciliation with local First Nations groups.

Lefebvre also sought to dispel rumours alleging that he was planning to move away from Parksville. “I’m not moving anywhere,” he said.

He added that his decision not to seek re-election did not have anything to do with the public meeting the previous day on rezoning of 222 Corfield St., planned for a supportive housing facility.

“I’m turning my affection back to my wife and my grandkids and my kids. I’m looking forward to that.” He added that, once his time as mayor is finished, he plans to spend a great deal of time golfing, and look to study anthropology with university courses.

Asked how he feels about making this decision, he said a combination of joy while also knowing that he’ll miss the job and the people he’s met and become close to as mayor.

Asked about making this decision as a controversial supportive housing project continues to work its way through approvals, he said he feels that, with Oates as mayor, it would be in good hands.

At the conference, Oates thanked Lefebvre for his endorsement, saying that he wholeheartedly offers himself as a candidate for mayor. The Newfoundland-born councillor began politics while living in Alberta, becoming a councillor for Bon Accord for two years. He was elected to Parksville council in 2014.

As advice to the next mayor of Parksville, whomever they may be, Lefebvre said, “Establish and maintain good working relationships with all your strategic partners.”