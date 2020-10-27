Parksville man faces charges after incident at car dealership in Duncan

A Parksville man faces several charges after police say he was caught in the act of breaking into Island GM in Duncan earlier this month.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment was alerted about a suspected break-and-enter in progress at the car dealership at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Officers from the Street Crimes Unit were already on patrol in the area, and attended immediately. They found a hole cut in the fence, then located and arrested the 37-year-old suspect near a storage container inside the yard.

Police reported the man was allegedly in the process of removing items from the storage container and loading them into a nearby vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police also found bolt cutters and other break-and-enter tools. Officers also reviewed surveillance footage with staff and security at Island GM, which bolstered the case against the suspect.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. He is scheduled to appear in Duncan Provincial Court on Dec. 15 to face charges including breaking and entering and possessing break-and-enter tools.

