Parksville man, 75, goes missing from north Nanaimo home

Police dog services called in to help with search

Police are searching for a 75-year-old Parksville man who walked away from a residence in north Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP reported Monday night that Wayne Strilesky left the residence on Manhattan Way and did not return.

He is described as five-foot-eight and 155 pounds, with sandy-coloured hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark blue jeans, a black Canada hat with a maple leaf on it, and white running shoes.

Strilesky went into a forested area near the house he was visiting. He suffers from severe dementia and is hard of hearing. He may be disoriented or hard to understand. He has other medical conditions and his family is very concerned for his well-being. Search and rescue personnel and police dog services are assisting with the search.

Police ask anyone in the area to watch for Strilesky and to immediately call 911 if they see him, or contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

— NEWS Staff

