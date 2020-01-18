Parksville Legion, community centre team up to fundraise for Australia

PCC puts out the call for businesses, individuals to help with event

The Parksville legion and the Parksville Community Centre (PCC) are teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner to benefit firefighters in Australia. (News file photo)

The Parksville Legion (Mt. Arrowsmith Branch) and the Parksville Community Centre are teaming up to offer a fundraiser dinner to assist the firefighters working in fire-ravaged areas of Australia.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the organizations will host a $20-per-plate spaghetti dinner at the PCC from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Most of the details are still being hammered out, with more information to come.

Evelyn Parker with the PCC says that they are still looking for businesses to provide sponsorship and contributions to the event.Save-On-Foods will be donating some of the food, and Parker says they are looking for businesses to donate items to be raffled off.

READ MORE: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

“In order to offer this opportunity for community to come together, we are requesting sponsorships from local community groups, businesses, and organizations. We will be recognizing all businesses and organizations that support this event by promoting them as official sponsors,” said Parker in a letter.

“Please consider a donation of whatever is feasible, every bit counts!”

Volunteers from the legion and the PCC will help serve the dinner. Anyone who wishes to volunteer and lend their time is also welcome. They are also looking for musicians to entertain the crowd during the dinner.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in person at the PCC or the Legion. To get in touch about involvement with the event, anyone interested can call the PCC at 250-248-6234 or send an email to info@parksvillecentre.ca.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter