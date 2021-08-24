Parksville Lawn Bowling Club stages ‘bring your neighbour to bowl’ event

Second-place winners in the ‘Bring Your Neighbour to Bowl’ fun tournament: Joey Merrell (guest) and club members Barry Conn and Andy Burton. (Chuck Benson photo)

Parksville Lawn Bowling Club had a unique twist on the traditional open house this past weekend when it held its first ever ‘Bring Your Neighbour to Bowl’ fun tournament.

Teams were made up of two club members and a neighbour/guest who had never bowled before.

The guest was given a quick lesson on the basics and then it was game on. All eight greens were filled with both members and guests agreeing that the game was fun, challenging and a great ways to enjoy a picture perfect afternoon.

Winners of the tournament were Tex Gooding, Beverly Benson and Dave Fraser (guest). In second place was the team of Andy Burton, Barry Conn and Joey Merrell (guest). Rounding out third place was the team of Bill Burgess, Don Urquart and Ross Renwick (guest).

For more information on the club, visit https://www.parksvillelawnbowlingclub.com/.

– Submitted by Carol Bucyk

Parksville Qualicum Beach News