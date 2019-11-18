Parksville hopes ‘cookies and carols’ become annual holiday tradition

The City of Parksville will host the first of what they hope will be an annual event, the Cookies & Carols Christmas Light Up at 100 Jensen Ave E on Tuesday, Dec. 3. (NEWS file photo)

The City of Parksville is hosting an event that they hope will become a Christmas tradition.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., city council and staff invite the community to attend the first Cookies & Carols Christmas Light Up at Parksville Civic and Technology Centre, 100 Jensen Ave East.

“This is a free, community event for all ages and a chance to celebrate the goodwill of the Christmas season,” said manager of communications for the City of Parksville, Deb Tardiff, in a release.

The city has recently purchased a 15-foot Addison spruce Christmas tree to be on display in the atrium over the holidays. The tree has more than 2,000 LED lights and will be decorated by council and staff in preparation for its inaugural light up on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Developers withdraw rezoning application for huge Parksville waterfront plan

“This spectacular tree will most definitely lend a festive atmosphere to the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre for many years to come,” said Tardiff.

Along with the Christmas tree lightup, there will be cookies to snack on and carols performed by local choir, Oceanside Consort and we invite the public to bring their voices to sing-along. Oceanside Consort is a six member, acapella group led by local musical director, Ann Barber.

Oceanside Consort’s Christmas program will offer songs ranging from early English, Spanish, French and German carols to more modern favourites.

The city hopes the event will help inspire the holiday spirit and make Cookies & Carols Christmas Light Up a cherished, annual Christmas tradition.

– NEWS Staff, Submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter