Parksville gets new emergency plan template

The City of Parksville has a new Emergency Management Plan template.

Earlier this month, Parksville council was presented with the city’s emergency plan consistent with the Mid Island Emergency Co-ordinators and Managers (MIECM) format. The plan is in effect for the City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Areas E, F, G and H

The purpose of the Emergency Management Plan is to outline the structure and organization required to effectively co-ordinate response and recovery to emergencies within the area served by Emergency Management Oceanside.

Phases of the plan include mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

Objectives of the plan include summarizing the potential hazards and risks present within the local authority jurisdiction, identify internal and external communications procedures of notification of an impending disaster, identify how provision of food, clothing, shelter, transportation, and medical services are provided to people affected by emergencies and identify how the needs of vulnerable population groups will be addressed during an emergency.

During the preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery phases of disaster, numerous departments and agencies will participate. Initially local governments will work with their local jurisdiction resources including first responders.

According to the template, to strategically communicate information and safety instructions in emergency situations and disasters and to be able to adapt to changing events within the emergency, the plan will provide information to local print, electronic and radio and could include provincial/national media if necessary.

“Social media is a critical component during crisis communications as the media and public will expect social media information to supplement more traditional media,” states the template.

“Resources will be provided to allow for timely posts and to monitor response (primarily Facebook and Twitter).

Social media for Emergency Management Oceanside, Parksville Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Parksville will be utilized.”

The plan may be activated, in whole or in part, if an emergency has occurred or appears imminent that may require action and coordination beyond normal operation procedures.

It may also be activated to assist in the planning and coordination of major events. Program co-ordinators with Emergency management Oceanside, the city’s CAO or District 69 fire chiefs have the authority to active the plan.

The Emergency Management Oceanside Emergency Plan is available on the city’s website.

