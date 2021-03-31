Parksville gets $315K for improvements to city’s community park playground

Mayor: Grant allows city to improve play area and help children be active outside

Children will soon have more space to play at the Parksville Community Park.

The province of B.C. announced on Monday, March 29 that the city was successful in obtaining a grant from the Tourism Dependent Communities Fund for tourism-development projects.

Parksville is set to receive $315,000 in funds to enhance the Lions Ventureland Playground at 193 Beachside Dr.

READ MORE: City announces plans for new swing at Parksville Community Park

“COVID-19 restrictions are making it tougher for children to get the exercise they need. It is important to balance physical distancing and the health and well-being of children and this tourism dependent funding will allow the city to improve the playground and the ability for children to be active outside,” said Mayor Ed Mayne on Tuesday, March 30.

A release from city communications manager Deb Tardiff indicated that during the pandemic, there have been more families using the community park as there is the space needed to physically distance and for people to feel safe.

The new equipment and surfaced area in the playground will provide an expanded and enhanced play area with additional capacity and usable space, the release stated. The new equipment and improved area of the playground will be geared to children ages eight to 12.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News