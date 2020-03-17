Parksville food bank sees donations drop amid COVID-19 concerns

Parksville’s food bank is feeling the pressure of COVID-19, with local donations going down and concern around the population who uses the food bank going up.

Mt. Arrowsmith Salvation Army business manager Bonnie Brown said many people who use the food bank aren’t able to stock up on supplies, and the lack of donations makes the organization worried for the people who rely on them.

“We are feeling the impact, our donations from our community partners has decreased, donations from individuals in the community has decreased,” she said.

Brown said she hopes people will think of low-income people during this time, and consider making donations.

“Some members of our community are in a position to stockpile food and household essentials, many are not,” she said. “Donations of these items have slowed, please consider helping.”

People in Canada have been buying food and other supplies in bulk, leaving grocery store shelves empty. However, the government and psychologists have urged people to stop panic shopping.

