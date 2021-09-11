Parksville firefighters urge area residents to ‘Learn the Sounds of Safety’

Fire Prevention Week is just around the corner.

Each year, the Parksville Fire Department recognizes Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9 this year) and they will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the training centre, 1159 Franklin’s Gull Rd. in the Parksville Industrial Park.

The public is encouraged to drop by for some fun and to learn about fire prevention. As events are outside, the department encourages residents to dress for the weather and be sure to bring your camera. Demonstrations scheduled as follows:

11 a.m.: Auto extrication;

1 p.m.: High-angle rope;

2 p.m.: Motor vehicle fire;

3 p.m.: Side-by-side burn;

The final event of the day is the side-by-side burn demonstration, which will feature two similarly furnished rooms; one protected with fire sprinklers and the other without fire sprinklers. People who attend the demonstration will be able to view first-hand how quickly a fire can become deadly versus the quick response and effectiveness of a fire sprinkler system in controlling or extinguishing a fire.

Other activities for the day include educational displays, hose and target practice, home sprinkler display, rides in a fire truck and fire prevention materials to share. Members will answer questions about recruitment and fire safety and their most popular mascots will look to share an elbow or fist bump with everyone.

The theme this year is ‘Learn the Sounds of Safety’ which puts the focus on educating everyone about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, their necessity and how the sounds they make help save lives.

Understanding the different sounds alarms make and knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. Parksville Fire would like families to focus on fire prevention by planning and integrating a few simple fire safety behaviours into everyday lives. By paying attention and eliminating potential fire hazards in your home, you can make a difference that will prevent or reduce fire related injuries, deaths and property damage.

RECRUITMENT: The department is gearing up for 2022 recruitment and is seeking enthusiastic men and women to become volunteer firefighters. For information, stop by the department, call 250-248-3242 or visit parksvillefirerescue.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

