Parksville Fire Rescue reminds residents to cool it on open burning, outdoor blazes

Parksville Fire Rescue reminds residents that all open burning and outdoor fires, excluding cooking fires, aren’t allowed right now.

The department also wishes to remind residents beach fires in the Parksville Qualicum Wildlife Management area are prohibited at all times by provincial legislation. At this time, campfires are allowed.

The ban affects all land within the Parksville Fire Protection Area, which encompasses the City of Parksville and contract areas within the Regional District of Nanaimo which include San Pareil, Morningstar, Columbia Beach, French Creek, and the Fourneau Road, Wildgreen and Martindale Road areas as well as the Forever Green Estates.

The burning bylaw for the City of Parksville can be seen at https://parksville.civicweb.net/document/1596.

— NEWS staff, submitted

