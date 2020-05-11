Parksville Fire Rescue is reminding residents that open burning and outdoor fires aren’t allowed. (File photo)

Parksville Fire Rescue reminds residents to cool it on open burning, outdoor blazes

Campfires still allowed at this time

  • May. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Parksville Fire Rescue reminds residents that all open burning and outdoor fires, excluding cooking fires, aren’t allowed right now.

The department also wishes to remind residents beach fires in the Parksville Qualicum Wildlife Management area are prohibited at all times by provincial legislation. At this time, campfires are allowed.

The ban affects all land within the Parksville Fire Protection Area, which encompasses the City of Parksville and contract areas within the Regional District of Nanaimo which include San Pareil, Morningstar, Columbia Beach, French Creek, and the Fourneau Road, Wildgreen and Martindale Road areas as well as the Forever Green Estates.

READ MORE: Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

The burning bylaw for the City of Parksville can be seen at https://parksville.civicweb.net/document/1596.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Clearwater RCMP seeks public’s help
Next story
Three Langley animal rescues top ten in running for $5,000 ‘lifesaving’ grant

Just Posted

Most Read