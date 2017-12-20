Parksville fire department launches recruitment drive

NEWS file photoThe Parksville Volunteer Fire Department, shown participating in the 2017 Parksville Canada Day parade, is launching a recruitment drive for new members for the spring, 2018 class.

The Parksville Volunteer Fire Department is kicking off a recruitment drive for new members going into 2018, and will devote its first practice night to an open house for prospective recruits.

The department’s regular practice night will be open to the public Monday, Jan. 15, from 7-9 p.m. at the fire hall (160 Jensen Ave. W.), the City of Parksville announced in a news release last week. The open house is an opportunity to see first-hand what’s involved in training to be a firefighter; to observe a practice, ask questions and chat with members and officers.

Applications are now being accepted for volunteer on-call firefighters, and a new recruit class is scheduled to begin in the spring. The department also offers a junior program for those under the age of 19, providing an introduction to life as a member, the city stated in the release.

Closing date for applications is March 2 at 4 p.m.

Candidates for volunteer firefighters should be: 19 years of age or older (16 years for junior members); healthy and physically fit (medical and fitness screening required); non-smoker; a good driver (with valid B.C. driver’s licence and good driving record); of good character (RCMP security check required); able and willing to commit to the community; live in the Parksville Fire Protection area (ideally within City of Parksville boundaries); daytime availability preferred; and, able to attend weekly training sessions.

“As well as extensive training in all aspects of firefighting, the benefits of being a volunteer firefighter include community recognition and personal satisfaction, the chance to make new friends and be involved in community activities; from firefighting and rescue to public education.

To learn more about being a firefighter, stop by the fire hall during business hours (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to speak with one of our officers. Interested individuals, who are enthusiastic, physically fit, self-motivated and a team player may obtain an application form at the firehall or from the website www.pvfd.ca.

For more info, call Parksville Volunteer Fire Department at 250-248-3242.

— NEWS staff/City of Parksville release