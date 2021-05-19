Parksville, Errington, Coombs-Hilliers fire departments battle Dobler Road house fire

Officials say backyard burn cause of the blaze

A firefighter hoses down the roof that caught fire on a house on Dobler Road. (Michael Briones photo)

Firefighters quickly doused a fire on a roof at a residential home on Dobler Road in Parksville on Wednesday afternoon, May 19.

The Errington Fire Department was first on the scene after receiving the call just before 3 p.m. They were later joined by the Parksville and Coombs-Hillier fire departments.

Errington fire chief Troy Bater said a backyard burn got up on the moss on the shingles and caught fire due to the windy conditions.

Fire crews at the scene quickly extinguished the fire. To make sure the fire was completely out, Bater said they had to punch a hole on the roof to look for hot spots.

There was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire.

House fire on Dobler Road Errington. More details coming at PQB News. @ParksvilleNews pic.twitter.com/v6hEsFJ8wH — michael briones (@MikeBrionesJr) May 19, 2021

A firefighter peels off the roof to check for hot spots. (Michael Briones photo)

A firefighter investigates the roof of a house that caught fire on Dobler Road. (Michael Briones photo)