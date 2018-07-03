Parksville council to vote on third reading, adoption for supportive housing project

The City of Parksville has released the correspondence submitted prior to the June 19 public hearing on the rezoning of 222 Corfield St. South.

According to a document dated June 29, the city received 2,488 correspondence/petition statistics summary. Of that 2,488, 416 said they approved of the rezoning, 2,058 said they were in opposition to the rezoning and 14 said they were unsure/needed more information.

Within the total correspondence, there were 51 duplicate submissions in favour of the rezoning, 461 duplicate submissions in opposition of the rezoning and four duplicate submissions for those who said they were unsure/needed more information.

The correspondence can be viewed here. The city includes a disclaimer before the correspondence stating that some of it “may be upsetting to some readers due to strong language and the views expressed.”

Parksville city council will be voting on third reading and adoption at Wednesday’s (July 4) meeting.

— NEWS Staff