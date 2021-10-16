Thomas the Tank Engine made an appearance as the Parksville Museum and the Oceanside Model Railroaders celebrated Railway Day at the museum, located at 1245 Island Highway, on Aug. 21. (Peter McCully photo)

Parksville council shows support for museum’s application to help fund Railway Day

Mayor's motion to offer boost passes unanimously

  • Oct. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Parksville Museum has applied to the province’s ‘Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund’ for expenses related to their annual Railway Day event, and can now boast support from the city’s council in their application.

The Railway Day event took place earlier this year on Aug. 21.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Model train enthusiasts enjoy special Railway Day at Parksville Museum

Mayor Ed Mayne advised council he already wrote a letter showing his personal support as mayor, and was looking to include additional council support by way of a formal resolution that could be forwarded and included with the museum’s application.

Mayne’s motion, seconded by Coun. Al Greir, passed unanimously at the last council meeting on Oct. 4.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Prolific offender heads to trial in 2022 for Keremeos theft charges

Just Posted