Parksville council receives letter from B.C.’s health minister regarding free prescription contraception

A letter from the province’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, was received by Parksville city council during their June 7 meeting.

Dix’s letter responded to the city’s own letter of support for the City of Vernon’s motion requesting universal no-cost access to all prescription contraception for B.C. residents under the Medical Services Plan.

The minister’s letter, dated May 25, read that ‘the 2020 Minister of Health Mandate Letter included a commitment to make prescription contraception free for all’ B.C. residents, and that the Ministry of Health is working to implement the commitment and ensure all B.C. residents can equitably access and benefit from free prescription contraception.

The letter continued to list the different methods residents can access coverage for select contraceptives, according to their PharmaCare coverage plan.

Council voted unanimously in favour to receive the letter from the minister for information purposes, with no additional motion made in regards to further action.

