Parksville council passes motion to allow SD69 students return to Parksville Community Centre kitchen

Students of School District 69 (Qualicum) will be back working the kitchen in the Parksville Community Centre building.

At the Oct. 4 city council meeting, Mayor Ed Mayne made a motion, seconded by Coun. Teresa Patterson, that the city allow SD69 students use the kitchen for a nine-month term for the nominal fee of $1 per month.

Mayne’s motion passed unanimously in favour.

The PASS/Woodwinds foods program was in limbo earlier this year when, in December 2020, several pieces of kitchen equipment were either removed from the centre or disconnected.

Chief administrative officer, Keeva Kehler, said the nine-month term will take the students to the end of the school year, where it’s anticipated the PCC will be turned over to its new operators within that time.

