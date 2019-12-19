Parksville council meeting times to change with the season

Parksville city council meeting times will reflect the seasons after an amendment made at the Dec. 16 council meeting passed unanimously.
Coun. Doug O’Brien proposed an amendment “to reflect a winter and summer schedule based on daylight, basically,” said O’Brien.
Starting in the new year, council meetings from Jan. 1 to March 31 will take place at 3 p.m.
As the days get longer, the meetings will start later. From April 1 to Sept. 30, meetings will start at 6 p.m.
Several meetings were also cancelled, including the Jan. 6, Aug. 5, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.
The next Parksville city council meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
More information about meeting dates and times can be found at www.parksville.ca under the ‘City Hall’ tab.
— NEWS Staff