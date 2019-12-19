Parksville city council meeting start times have been changed going forward to reflect daylight. (News file photo)

Parksville council meeting times to change with the season

First meeting of new year on Jan. 20, 2020

  • Dec. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Parksville city council meeting times will reflect the seasons after an amendment made at the Dec. 16 council meeting passed unanimously.

Coun. Doug O’Brien proposed an amendment “to reflect a winter and summer schedule based on daylight, basically,” said O’Brien.

Starting in the new year, council meetings from Jan. 1 to March 31 will take place at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Public hearing set for affordable housing development in Parksville

As the days get longer, the meetings will start later. From April 1 to Sept. 30, meetings will start at 6 p.m.

Several meetings were also cancelled, including the Jan. 6, Aug. 5, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

The next Parksville city council meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

More information about meeting dates and times can be found at www.parksville.ca under the ‘City Hall’ tab.

— NEWS Staff

North Surrey rec centre doors will close for good this weekend
'I'm so angry I can't even cry right now' Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

  • Kimberley Food Recovery Depot reports excellent progress

    Since Healthy Kimberley opened the doors of the Food Recovery Depot in November 2018, over 35,000 lbs of food has been redirected from the landfill.

  • Parksville museum 2020 calendars now on sale

    Calendar features heritage photos uncovered from the archives

  • Public input sought on hunting regulation changes

    VICTORIA - Proposed hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restriction and firearms restriction regulation changes for 2020 to 2022 are online and available for public review and feedback.

  • Houston out does itself by giving

    On Dec. 14, Houston held their annual Cram the Cruiser, or more so a utility trailer. The event is held every year with efforts from aall sorts of volunteers and agencies within Houston. (L-R) Karla Holland volunteers at this years event along with Adam Marshall, the SalvationArmy's community services director for the Bulkley Valley area which includes Houston and Smithers. Andy Muma one of the leaders of the Houston Search and Rescue team. Also helping out for the day was the Houston RCMP and firee department. Marhall said, "We had an amazing response from the communtiy, we filled probably 70 per cent of the utility trailer and received over $1000 in cash donations. (Angelqiue Houlihan photos)

  • Comox Valley Art Gallery announces its Winter Film Series lineup

    The Comox Valley Art Gallery has announced its Winter Film Series content - 10 films, all being screened at Landmark Cinemas. All films being at 5 p.m.

  • Tyler Schilling, a member of TRU’s WolfPack

    Barriere grad Schilling pursuing science degree and playing basketball