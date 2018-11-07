Parksville council appointed to committees, boards and associations

At the inaugural Parksville city council meeting on Nov. 5, council approved the council portfolios and committee appointments for the next year.

They are as follows:

Audit Committee: mayor Ed Mayne and councillors Al Greir and Doug O’Brien.

Parcel tax roll review committee: all members of council.

Art in public spaces committee: councillors Marc Chandler, Al Greir and Marilyn Wilson.

Arrowsmith water service management board: mayor Ed Mayne with councillor Doug O’Brien as the alternate.

Englishman River water service management board: mayor Ed Mayne and councillor Doug O’Brien.

District 69 recreation commission: councillor Marc Chandler

Municipal insurance association of BC: mayor Ed Mayne with councillor Adam Fras as the alternate.

Regional District of Nanaimo board of directors: mayor Ed Mayne and councillor Adam Fras with councillor Teresa Patterson as the alternate.

Vancouver Island Regional Library board: councillor Teresa Patterson with Marilyn Wilson as the alternate.

Liaisons were also chosen for boards, commissions and associations. The role of the liaison is to keep lines of communication open between council and committees, societies and groups. Liaisons are not voting members.

Access Oceanside Association: councillor Doug O’Brien.

Advisory Design Panel: councillor Marilyn Wilson.

BSS Civics Action Group/liaison to youth: councilor Adam Fras.

Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Region: former mayor Chris Burger.

Nature Trust Brant Festival: councillor Al Greir.

Oceanside Community Arts Council: councillor Marilyn Wilson.

Oceanside Development & Construction Association: councillor Teresa Patterson.

Oceanside Task Force on Homelessness: councillor Adam Fras.

Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce: councillor Teresa Patterson.

Parksville Beach Festival Society: councillor Doug O’Brien.

Parksville Community Centre Society: councillor Marc Chandler.

Parksville Downtown Business Association: councillor Marilyn Wilson.

Parksville-Qualicum Beach Tourism Association: councillor Teresa Patterson.

Special Projects: councillor A Greir.

— Submitted by the City of Parksville