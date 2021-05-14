Parksville Coun. Doug O’Brien explains opposition to 4-way stop at high-traffic intersection

'None of us on council have the education or training to recommend traffic control systems'

In an email to PQB News, Parksville Coun. Doug O’Brien has provided his reason for standing in opposition to a four-way stop at the Despard Avenue and Moilliet Street intersection.

The four-way stop was passed by council at the April 7 meeting, as a temporary solution for the high-traffic intersection. At that council meeting, O’Brien and Coun. Marilyn Wilson opposed the motion.

“My objection to the proposal to install a four-way stop sign at Molliet and Despard was based on the traffic study report from Joe Doxey which included our paid traffic consultant recommendations to address the many issues to create an approved traffic safety school zone,” said O’Brien in his email.

“The consultant analyzed the many factors that must be considered and included options in his report to alleviate. The option I supported was to include all of the enhancements possible in his study which would have cost approximately $77,500 to the City of Parksville.

“None of the options in the report included installation of a four-way stop sign, thus my reason for not supporting the stop sign motion, since none of us on council have the education or training to recommend traffic control systems. The City of Parksville paid for a professional report, why would we discard the recommendations and come up with an ill=advised band-aid solution that could possibly create more traffic incidents instead of improving the safety of the intersection? My objection as well was not receiving support or comments for proposed solutions from the Springwood School staff and board trustees which are major stakeholders. The proposed motion for a four-way stop sign was made before the school board had the chance to respond to the traffic consultants report. At our council meeting I was able to confirm that the intersection improvements from the traffic consultant could be fast-tracked to be implemented as soon as possible instead of conducting more studies or delays.”

He also wrote that at the council meeting on April 19, he requested a reconsideration of the four-way stop installation decision to allow for further input, but was denied.

