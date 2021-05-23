Parksville Community Park playground to get $300,000 worth of upgrades

The playground at the Parksville Community Park will soon have safer areas for children to enjoy.

The City of Parksville was awarded a $315,000 grant from the province’s Tourism Dependent Communities Fund for additional play equipment and to increase the rubberized surfaces at the Lions Ventureland Playground.

“The rubberized surfaces are one of our best safety features that we can offer in our playground areas because falls from heights are one of the largest risk factors that we have,” said the city’s director of operations, Belinda Woods.

During the Monday, May 17, council meeting, Woods requested staff to amend the 2021 budget and add the cost of the project and the grant revenues into the capital budget.

Woods said $115,000 will be used toward the playground’s rubberized surface expansion and the remaining $200,000 will be used for more play equipment.

Council voted unanimously in favour of awarding the work contract to Marathon Surfaces Inc. for the rubberized surfaces expansion project.

