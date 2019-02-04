Parksville community park playground resurfacing to begin soon

Majority of play area will be closed during construction

Phase one of construction at the Parksville Community Park Lion’s Ventureland Playground will begin with the introduction of an ocean waves concept, linking the ocean to the playground by incorporating waves and islands emerging out of the new rubber surface into pre-existing and new play areas. - City of Parksville photo

Construction of the surfacing project at the Lion’s Ventureland Playground in Parksville’s Community Park will get underway later this month.

The project is expected to take four to eight weeks, weather dependent. The cost of the project is $317,460.

The first phase will begin with the introduction of an ocean waves concept, linking the ocean to the playground by incorporating waves and islands emerging out of the new rubber surface into pre-existing and new play areas.

RELATED: Parts of Parksville community park playground to be closed for upgrades

In addition, a variety of rubber ocean creatures will be installed to enhance children’s interaction with the space. These ocean and island zones will help to define play areas and destinations throughout the playground.

The second phase of the project introduces a trampoline island concept, which will include in ground trampolines and mountain peaks. Rubber boulder edges will create a terraced border around a new shade tree.

RELATED: New Parksville splash park officially opens

As well, the rubber surface will replace the current sand floor in these areas to minimize injury, provide full accessibility and help outline specific play zones.

Additional phases are planned for the coming years until the sand base is eventually phased out.

During construction most, if not all of the playground, will be closed to ensure the safety of the public. The project is set to begin the week of Feb.18.

— NEWS Staff, City of Parksville