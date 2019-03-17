Parksville Community Park playground project underway

Resurfacing of the playground in the Parksville Community Park has begun to take shape. Most of the base work is now complete and the rubber resurfacing will start Tuesday, March 19.

All the base mat rubber which will be used to resurface the playground is 100 per cent recycled tire rubber. About 5,500 recycled tires will be used in this project this year. The eco fee paid when purchasing tires is used to pay for transporting and recycling of B.C. generated scrap tires ensuring environmentally responsible disposal rather than the tires ending up in our landfills.

Rubber surfacing will cover the entire area under the swings, the new zipkrooze, the climbing net and the pirate ship. As well as the new rubber surface, a volcano island with 3D mountains, in ground trampolines, an embankment slide and 3D waves with whale shadows will be included as part of this project.

— NEWS Staff, submitted