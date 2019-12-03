Parksville Community Centre aims to become financially independent

The Parksville Community Centre is moving towards becoming financially independent from the city. (File photo)

The Parksville Community Centre is moving toward becoming financially independent and will operate with half the amount of subsidies from the city in 2020.

Parksville city council has committed to supporting the centre in the coming year with $125,000 in operating subsidies, $100,000 less than what was proposed in the Parksville Community Centre budget, in what Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne calls a move towards being self-sufficient.

“That was always the intent, right from the first day, was for them to eventually work themselves to a position where they would become self-sustainable,” said Mayne. “So that’s what we’re working towards, and each year we’ll look at it and decide how we’re going to address it for the upcoming year.”

In tandem, the city is amending the current agreement with the centre which requires them to share profits with the city. Therefore, the city said, the centre can reinvest the revenue in the centre’s programming.

The centre received $90,000 in bequeathed funds, which would have been split with the city if the agreement hadn’t been amended.

“And that will offset the difference, that $90,000, plus the $125,000 we’re giving you, will put you at what you were asking for,” said Mayne. “So, it’s just a different way to come about it.”

When asked about the benefits of the centre being self-sufficient, Mayne said the money saved on the centre could go to other parts of the community.

Evelyn Parker, executive director of the Parksville Community Centre, said they’re grateful for all help from the city, and they believe the community centre is worth investing in.

“We do recognize the importance of being fiscally responsible with funds that are provided from the city, we also believe in the importance of a centre for the community,” she said. “I think all of us have a responsibility to spend dollars wisely, I guess, and also provide the community with this incredibly important service.”

