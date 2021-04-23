Parksville Civic and Technology Centre hosts cast and crew of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ from April 27-29

The Parksville Civic and Technology Centre at 100 Jensen Ave. will host the cast and crew of the Hallmark Channel series ‘Chesapeake Shores’ from Tuesday, April 27 through to Thursday, April 29. (Mandy Moraes photo).

The cast and crew of Chesapeake Shores will be at the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre next week, working with strict COVID-19 regulations.

The Hallmark Channel series, currently filming its fifth season in Parksville Qualicum Beach, will be at the centre from Tuesday, April 27 through to Friday, April 29. Filming will take place on the 28th, both inside and outside the building, with set up on 27th. Tear down and cleaning is scheduled for the morning of the 29th.

On the evening of April 27, through to the end of April 28, a portion of the gravel lot at Jensen Avenue and Craig Street will be reserved for Chesapeake Shores vehicles; public parking will also be available in this lot.

On April 28, in addition to limited parking availability in the Jensen/Craig gravel lot, a portion of the library parking lot will be used for filming. Parking spaces will be available for public access to the library during this time.

From April 27 through to April 29, sections of street parking on Craig Street, alongside the PCTC building, will be unavailable as well.

The city’s communications manager, Deb Tardiff, noted the PCTC will still be open to the public to access the city’s finance department for payments. In a public release, she advised that the finance department will be open from 9 a.m. until noon, and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on those days as well. Masks are still mandatory before entry and visitors will be asked to provide contact information for tracing purposes.

