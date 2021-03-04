Parksville city council approves development permit for 87 housing units

A map showing where the new developments for affordable housing will be located on Moilliet Street in Parksville. (submitted photo)

Parksville will see some more affordable housing in the near future.

On March 1, Parksville city council approved a development permit for 87 units along Moilliet Street and the Alberni Highway as part of an affordable housing agreement. The new development will be located next to the new Quality Foods currently under construction at 371 Alberni Highway.

READ MORE: Parksville council supports application for affordable housing development

According to the chief executive officer of the Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society (NAHS), Andrea Blakeman, it will consist of a four-storey apartment building and eight townhouses. Once construction is complete, the housing complex will be operated by NAHS.

Parksville council deferred to grant the development permit at their previous meeting on Feb. 17 due to concerns with a lack of green space and balconies for the units.

According to Daryoush Firouzli of Daryoush Firouzil Architechture Inc., there will now be 1.3 acres of green space that will not be developed.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News