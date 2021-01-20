Parksville city council approves 2021 workplan

In July 2019, following public consultation, the Parksville city council adopted the 2019-2022 strategic plan for the city.

In a news release Tuesday, city officials said “this plan established a clear vision for Parksville and detailed the council’s five strategic priorities, which include community, safety, economic development, healthcare, housing and recreation.”

At the Dec. 7 in-camera meeting, read the release, Mayor Ed Mayne introduced a motion that council would report on the 2021 workplan, and that staff publish the list along with an explanation of how the list relates to council’s strategic objectives. The approved workplan and priorities can be viewed on the city’s website.

“This council embarked on an ambitious workplan in 2019 to carry us through to 2022, and I am proud of this council and this team for their vision. We are now in the middle of our term and engaged in a comprehensive review of projects, both council directives and staff initiatives,” said Mayne.

Council is also currently seeking input from residents and businesses through an online survey to better inform council on priorities as they relate to the city’s 2021 municipal budget and 2021-2025 financial plan. The survey, open until Feb. 21, is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ParksvilleBudget2021. At this time engagement is being conducted online due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Future public engagement will provide residents further opportunity to offer feedback on planned priorities.

Council recently participated in mid-term strategic planning workshops to assist in achieving priorities by the end of their term in 2022. Part of this process was the development of a 2021 workplan which was approved at a workshop on Dec. 7 and provides clear direction to staff on how they are expected to support the priorities and vision of council in 2021. The workplan provides the foundation for staff decisions related to project planning, workforce planning and budgeting.

