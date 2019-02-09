Parksville bylaw officers to take more proactive enforcement role

Parksville city council has amended its existing bylaw compliance policy to change the process for filing and investigating complaints.

Historically, the City of Parksville has taken a compliance-based approach over enforcement. With this new council direction, the city’s three bylaw compliance officers will take a more proactive role in enforcing certain bylaws. As well, the officers will continue to work with residents to gain compliance through education and outreach rather than issuing tickets.

For those bylaw infractions where there is no other reasonable means of the city being made aware of an infraction which disturbs the rest, peace, quiet and enjoyment of other residents, and unless a duty to enforce a specific bylaw is established through legislation or the provincial or federal court system, bylaws in the City of Parksville shall be enforced on the basis of complaints received.

The following matters may be investigated by City of Parksville officers without submission of a complaint:

• Homeless camps

• Unsightly conditions where the property has been the subject of similar complaints in the past, or the bylaw compliance officer notes the continued unsightly condition for a period of more than 10 days

• Traffic bylaw infractions

• Animal control violations, including but not limited to, dangerous or aggressive dogs and/ or unleashed dogs

• Structures, whether complete or in progress, which appear to contravene a building or zoning bylaw or the BC Building Code

• Illegal signs causing an obstruction on a city right-of-way

• Businesses operating without a valid licence

• Removal of significant trees

• Community health and safety matters, as determined by a city bylaw compliance officer or staff member

