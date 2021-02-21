Parksville building to turn blue for Guiding Lights Across B.C. campaign

Th Parksville Civic and Technology Centre building will turn blue for Guiding Lights campaign on Feb. 22 as part of the Guiding Lights Across BC organized by the BC Girl Guides. (PQB News file photo)

The Parksville Civic and Technology Centre will turn blue on Monday, Feb. 22, in support of BC Girl Guides’ girl empowerment celebration.

The centre is just one of over 90 local landmarks across B.C. that include stadiums, bridges, structures and building that will light up in guiding blue after dark as part of the Guiding Lights Across BC. Blue is the well-known colour of Girl Guides.

This COVID-safe celebration will bring communities together and light up B.C. in the colour blue while sharing joy with girls and the public.

Thousands of Girl Guide members are expected to decorate their homes and neighbourhoods throughout B.C. The public is also invited to ‘shine a guiding light’ by lighting their homes in blue.

Participating sites range from major landmarks like BC Place, Canada Place, the Olympic Cauldron, Science World, and the BC Legislature, to local sites like The Bastion at the Nanaimo Museum, Prince George’s Mr. PG, Kelowna Tourism Centre, and Duncan’s World’s Largest Hockey Stick.

A map of landmarks is available at www.girlguides.ca/guidinglightsacrossbc

Every year on Feb. 22, Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day, a day of international friendship. It is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women, celebrate the founding of Girl Guides, and be connected to the 10 million members around the world who are part of the Guiding movement.

Past celebrations in B.C. like large camps and events are not feasible this year, so 2021 will feature an open-air celebration in the outdoors for everyone to be part of.

