Parksville budget presentations continue with operations, engineering and community planning

As budget presentations continue for the City of Parksville, council was delivered financial plans for the operations, engineering and community planning and building departments on March 11.

The community planning and building department is projecting revenues to reach $59,300 in 2019 and $705,100 in expenditures for strictly planning. The department projects to see the most revenue from development permits and variance applications which is estimated at $25,000 for 2019.

The planning department sees 76 per cent of its operating budget go to wages, 17 per cent to benefits, three per cent to other, two per cent to pro development and two per cent to utility modelling.

Total revenues for the building department are projected at $250,400 for 2019 and expenditures are estimated at $322,400. For this department, 70 per cent of the operating budget goes to wages, 20 per cent to benefits, seven per cent to other and three per cent to pro development. There are no projects carried forward in the building and planning department from 2018.

The city’s engineering department projects to see a total revenue of $564,900 in 2019 and expenditures to hit $1,262,800. Salaries account for 72 per cent of the engineering department’s operating budget, benefits 18 per cent, other four per cent, staff development three per cent and consulting three per cent. New spending and spending packages for 2019 to 2023 include a photocopier replacement budgeted at $10,000 and file storage cabinets budgeted at $12,000.

Special projects for the engineering department in 2019 include a safe routes/traffic calming programs at $25,000 which is a reoccurring amount in each year to provide support for safe routes to school and traffic calming programs and policy. Also included in the special projects budget is an assessment management development strategy budgeted at $144,000.

The operations budget, which includes budgets for public works, facilities, parks and fleet, was also delivered to council.

The public works operational budget projects to see total revenues of $241,000 in 2019 and total expenses of $4,265,200. The facilities operating budget projects to see $201,600 in revenues in 2019 and total expenses of $933,500.

Operating expenses in the facilities budget account for $731,900 (Parksville Community Centre 42 per cent, city hall 37 per cent, Community Park buildings 11 per cent, Springwood Park buildings five per cent, Foster Park washrooms three per cent, Shelly Road Centre one per cent, municipal houses one per cent, pest control one per cent and small tools one per cent).

The parks department operation budget projects to see $262,700 in revenue for 2019 and total expenses of $2,251,800. The fleet operating budget for 2019 projects to see expenditures reach $140,300.