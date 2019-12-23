Parksville Bottle Depot to no longer take residential recycling

Extensive labour costs among reasons for change, to begin on March 1

Following heightened labour costs and harassment from customers, the Parksville Bottle Depot will no longer accept residential recycling on behalf of Recycle B.C. (NEWS file photo)

Parksville Bottle Depot will no longer accept residential recycling on behalf of Recycle B.C., starting on March 1, 2020.

“Due to extensive labour costs and many dissatisfied and sometimes abusive customers, we have decided it is time to focus on other parts of our business,” said the organization in a release.

“For five years, we have been collecting these household materials. With the help of our staff and those customers who chose to learn the program, we managed to maintain a contamination rate of less than two per cent.”

The facility will still accept all beverage containers for refund, all batteries, light bulbs and fixtures, electronics, paint, used oil and metal.

“Recycle BC is currently working to determine a new location to drop off plastic bags and overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging such as crinkly wrappers, stand up pouches and zipper bags, foam packaging and glass,” said the organization.

Paper and containers (plastic, metal and cartons) should be included in curbside recycling programs.

For up-to-date information on where to drop off materials, head to www.recyclebc.ca

Parksville Bottle Depot also reported the organization was able to hand out $13,185 in charitable donations to various groups thanks to customers who donated their deposit refunds.

The organization donated $6,500 to the Salvation Army Food Bank and $5,000 to the Haven Society Oceanside Victim Services.

Anyone with questions and inquires about the change in recycling policy are asked to contact info@recyclebc.ca or call toll free 1-855-875-3596.

