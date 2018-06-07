Parksville assault suspect caught with drugs, cash

A 32-year-old Parksville man wanted for assault was arrested last Friday, Oceanside RCMP reported.

A member of the Oceanside RCMP crime reduction unit was on patrol shortly before 9 p.m. on June 1 when the officer recognized the suspect, according to an RCMP news release issued today, June 7,

The suspect was located in a car on Shelly Road in Parksville, reads the release. After being arrested, the man was searched, “revealing drugs and evidence to support (charges of) drug trafficking.”

Oceanside RCMP said the search yieled more then $4,000 in cash, and a “significant” quantity of suspected methamphetamine, opiates, cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs.

The suspect was released by a judge with his next appearance in Nanaimo Provincial Court on June 12.