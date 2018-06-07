Parksville assault suspect caught with drugs, cash

Oceanside RCMP make arrest on Shelly Road June 1

  • Jun. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 32-year-old Parksville man wanted for assault was arrested last Friday, Oceanside RCMP reported.

A member of the Oceanside RCMP crime reduction unit was on patrol shortly before 9 p.m. on June 1 when the officer recognized the suspect, according to an RCMP news release issued today, June 7,

The suspect was located in a car on Shelly Road in Parksville, reads the release. After being arrested, the man was searched, “revealing drugs and evidence to support (charges of) drug trafficking.”

Oceanside RCMP said the search yieled more then $4,000 in cash, and a “significant” quantity of suspected methamphetamine, opiates, cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs.

The suspect was released by a judge with his next appearance in Nanaimo Provincial Court on June 12.

Previous story
Nice shot
Next story
Multiple fires started in the woods near Townsite Road

Just Posted

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

  • 23 hours ago

 

Theatre on the Edge returns to Salmon Arm

  • 23 hours ago

 

Humans believed to be to blame for Elkford fires

  • 23 hours ago

 

OUR VIEW: Surrey peacock chaos for the birds

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read